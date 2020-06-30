Obituary

Vinson H. Tate

HOWARD — Vinson H. Tate, 85, of Howard passed away Monday, June 29, 2020, at Inniswood Village in Westerville, surrounded by his loving family.

Funeral arrangements are pending at this time. The Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Vinson H. Tate.

 

