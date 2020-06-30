MOUNT VERNON — Rodney L. Shock Sr., 66, of Mount Vernon passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Centerburg Pointe. He was born Oct. 27, 1953, in Mount Vernon, the son of Richard and Ruth Rosella (Davis) Shock.

He is survived by his children, Rajhona Shock and Rodney Shock Jr., both of Mount Vernon; grandchildren, Dakota Shock, Saqoya Bowser, Aireonna Shock and Braydon Shock; and a great-grandson, Bodhi Bowser Renderly.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by a sister, Brenda Gallogly.

The family will observe private services. The Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home of Mount Vernon is honored to serve the family of Rodney L. Shock Sr.

