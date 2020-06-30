GAMBIER — Marguerite “Margot” McLeod, 94, of Gambier, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020, at the Ohio Eastern Star Home.

Margot Boueri was born 25 May, 1926, in Jounieh, Lebanon. After finishing school she decided to move into an apartment on her own, which was unheard of for a young Lebanese woman in those days. She worked at the American University of Beirut for many years and traveled widely across the Middle East and Europe. Eventually she met Robert McLeod, a professor of mathematics. In 1965 they married and she returned with him to the United States to start a new chapter of her life. They arrived in Gambier in 1966, and Margot had many friends in the village who kindly looked in on her in her later years.

She is survived by her son, Brian (Kim) and grandchildren Molly and Sean, of Needham, MA; her daughter, Mary Anne (Scott) and grandchildren Emma and Sam, of Flagstaff, AZ; brothers, Faouzi Boueri and Naim Boueri; and sister, Ange Boustani, all of Jounieh, Lebanon. She had a devoted following of nieces, nephews and cousins scattered across the world.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; a sister, Rose; and brothers, Francois and Edouard.

In keeping with Marguerite’s wishes, there will be no calling hours. The family will observe a service at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Interchurch Social Services.

To send the family a condolence online visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.

The Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Marguerite “Margot” McLeod.