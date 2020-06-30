Loudonville man dies from COVID-19

LOUDONVILLE — A Loudonville senior citizen who died Thursday from COVID-19 may be Ashland County’s first coronavirus death.

Earnest Motz, 96, died Thursday at Ohio Health Mansfield Hospital from the coronavirus. Motz was a resident of McMullen Assisted Care Inc., where 17 positive cases of COVID-19 were recorded, according to the Ashland County Health Department. Fifteen of the cases are county residents.

The health department reported the county’s first death from COVID-19 in a press release Friday, identifying the deceased only as “the gentleman” who died the day before.

Calls to ACHD were not returned as of press time Tuesday. It is unknown if any other of the 17 cases at McMullen are hospitalized with the virus.

Motz was born in Jelloway but lived in Loudonville most of his life and retired from Flxible. He served in a construction battalion unit attached to the Seabees in World War II.

In addition to the outbreak at McMullen, Ashland County has recorded outbreaks in its Amish community as well as a home care agency, which had four positive cases. As of Friday, the ACHD has reported 55 positive cases and one probable case.

Nick Sabo: 740-397-5333 or nsabo@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @twitter.com/mountvernonnews