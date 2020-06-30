MOUNT VERNON — Karen L. Holland, 67, of Mount Vernon, was called home to the Lord Friday, June 26, 2020, in the presence of her loving family.

Karen was born March 16, 1953 in Mount Vernon. She was the daughter of Clifford Graham and Norma “Dah” Jeanne (Burger) Graham. In 1971, Karen graduated from Mount Vernon High school and pursued an education degree at Bowling Green State University. She married John Holland Sept. 1, 1973, in Mount Vernon. Their 47-year journey of love included many Disney and beach adventures, passion for animals, sporting events, and caring for their children and grandchildren.

Karen was a proud member of First Christian Church and served as a youth pastor for many years. Karen was a lifelong learner and teacher. She worked within the Mount Vernon City School District before moving on to serve at-risk students in Columbus. Her family and loved ones meant everything to her. She created magical memories with them by making every holiday and birthday special, enjoying many Disney and beach trips, attending school and sporting events, and always showing them her unconditional love and support. Her servant heart complimented her spunky, never-give-up spirit. Her spirit will continue to shine through in her grandchildren whom she loved to the moon and back.

Karen will be greatly missed by her loving husband John of 47 years; daughters, Amy (Chris) Buttke, Jennifer (Matt) Keller; a son, Kurt (Allyson) Holland; grandchildren, Brittany Zymslinski, Trevor and Riley Buttke, Addie, Tayte and Palmer Keller, Jackson and Blake Holland; mother, Jeanne (Burger) Graham Spearman; a host of loving sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews; friends and her beloved dogs.

She was preceded in death by her father, Clifford Graham; stepfather, Robert Spearman; father and mother-in-law, John and Sara Holland; and a niece, Mindy Rostetter.

Friends may call Thursday, July 2, from 5-8 p.m. at the Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home, 201 Newark Road, Mount Vernon, where a funeral service will be held Friday, July 3, 2020, beginning at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Mound View Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Karen’s name may be made to The Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center.

To share a memory or leave a condolence for the family, visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.

The Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home of Mount Vernon is honored to serve the family of Karen L. Holland.