MARTINSBURG — A funeral service for George Roger White, 83, of Martinsburg will be held 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, at Martinsburg Church of Christ, 126 South St., Martinsburg, with Pastor Ben McKinstry officiating. Calling hours will be 5-7:30 p.m. prior to the service. Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 2, at Martinsburg Methodist Cemetery.

Roger passed away June 28, 2020, at Knox Community Hospital. He was born March 10, 1937, in Littleton, WV, to the late Ray and Olive (Powers) White.

Roger retired from LRE after 38 years. He was a member of the Mohican Saddle Club. He enjoyed horseback riding, gardening and hunting.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Mary Jane (Basham) White; daughter, Sheila White; sons and daughters-in-law, Pat and Rochelle White and Eric and Kim White; grandchildren, Shannon (Nathaniel) Staugh, Zach (Destiny) White, Heath White, Isaac White, Tyson White, Emily (Derall) Marshall and Evie White; great-grandchildren, Kloe and Connor Staugh and Jensen White; brothers and sisters-in-law, Bill and Diane White and Ronnie and Duska White; sisters and brothers-in-law, Esteline and John Kondus, Emily and Roger Hennen and Josie Cartwright; brothers-in-law, Henry Collins and Fred (Judy) Basham; sister-in-law, Debbie McDonald; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers and sisters, Robert, Arley, Ercile, Junior, Cora, Garnet, Glenn and Ardella White.

Law-Baker Funeral Home, 34 N. Main St., Utica, is assisting the family with arrangements. To sign an online guestbook please visit www.law-bakerfuneralhome.com.