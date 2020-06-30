MOUNT VERNON — Dorothy Louise (Hoffman) Andrews passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Dorothy was born Jan. 27, 1924, in Pennsylvania to the late John and Minnie (Latchaw) Hoffman. She worked and retired from Edmont Wilson Glove Company in Mount Vernon.

She married Lynn “Andy” Andrews on July 26, 1947, and raised three children, starting in Grove City, PA until moving to Mount Vernon in 1958. Dorothy was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses July 31, 1964. Her greatest joy in life was talking about the things she learned from the Bible, her husband of over 70 years, and her loving family.

She is survived by her daughter, Cathy (David) Hatfield; her son, Steve (Marcy) Andrews; 10 grandchildren, Jessica (Mike) Bosnic, Darcy (Ryan) Long, Kelly Hatfield Long, Seth (Leah) Hatfield, Aaron (Samantha) Hatfield, Joel Hatfield, Aimee (Curtis) Hulse, Ashlee (Scott) Kelley, Ryan Andrews and Tyler (Emily) Andrews; eight great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Along with her parents, Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband of over 70 years; her daughter, Debi Riegner, in January 2015; and her son-in-law, Robert Riegner.

A memorial service will take place at a later date.

