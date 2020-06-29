Patricia Lynn (Wolfe) Beegle

HOWARD — Born in Lima on St. Patrick’s Day (March 17) 1949, Patricia “Patty” Beegle was a longtime resident of the Findlay area. She passed away June 25, 2020, following a yearlong illness.

She was born to the late Margaret Ruth (Worstell) and Joseph Robert Wolfe and grew up outside Findlay with four siblings, who survive: Ann (Craig) Kurtz, Tampa, FL; twins Joe and Gene (Gloria) Wolfe, Findlay; and Marty (Jim) Moor, Hanover, NH.

Upon graduation from Van Buren High School in 1967, Patty attended Findlay College.

She married the love of her life, Tom Beegle, on Oct. 3, 1969, and he survives. They celebrated 50 years of marriage in 2019. Patty was a loving mother to Lance (Wendy) of Trinity, FL; Bret (Lisa) of Findlay; and twins Matt (Beth) of Ada and Brooke (Brian) Gazarek of Delaware. Her nine grandchildren were a source of great joy.

Patty will be remembered as an active resident of the village of Van Buren, serving as a member of the Van Buren School Board for 10 years and cheering on her children at their many school athletic and music events. She worked as an office manager at a local nursing facility. Patty and Tom retired to Apple Valley, where Patty contributed to that community by helping to organize the annual Johnny Appleseed Bazaar and participating in card club. She turned her talents to writing historical romance novels in her later years, publishing under the pen name Lynn Wolfe. She also enjoyed studying genealogy and trips to the casino.

Patty and Tom were members of South Vernon United Methodist Church in Mount Vernon and former members of Salem United Methodist Church, Findlay.

To recognize one of Patty’s true joys — the annual beach reunion in Florida — the family encourages those coming to visitation and the funeral to celebrate Patty’s life by dressing in comfortable, tropical attire and bright colors. Due to COVID 19, the family will be practicing social distancing and appreciates that friends who are unwell will not attend. Online condolences may be sent through the Coldren Crates website.

Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, July 2, at Coldren Crates Funeral Home, and at 10 a.m. Friday, July 3, one hour prior to the funeral at Salem United Methodist Church. The Rev. Ben Lowell will officiate at the funeral.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to the Van Buren Athletic or Music Boosters or the charity of their choice.