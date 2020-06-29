MOUNT VERNON — Ozzie Elvin Stroud Jr., 28, of Mount Vernon, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, June 21, 2020, at his residence. He was born March 28, 1992, in Columbus.

Ozzie graduated from Fredericktown High School in 2010 and played football. He attended NewLife Community Church in Fredericktown for eight years. Ozzie loved watching the Ohio State Buckeyes and the New England Patriots. He enjoyed playing video games, but most of all he loved being around his family and friends.

He is survived by his girlfriend, Graciela Heredia; parents, Ernie and Marilyn Rousseau; daughter, Isabella Gwin Stroud; siblings, Chad Stroud, Crissy Baldridge, Brandi (Brandon) Palms, Carrie Rousseau, Bobbi (Bill) Wallace, William Woodring and Nicole Rousseau.

Ozzie is preceded in death by his father, Ozzie Elvin Stroud Sr.

A celebration of life service will be held at NewLife Community Church at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ozzie’s name to: NewLife Community Church; 9955 Mount Gilead Road, Fredericktown, OH 43019.

