Little Red Bags

8:25 am
Mount Vernon News

 

Joshua Morrison/News COVID-19 Recovery bags from first responders and community groups were dropped off Friday at CES Credit Union in Mount Vernon. Each CES branch and other sites will have bags containing information, gloves, facial coverings and hand sanitizer. Pictured from left, Katie Scarberry, Anna Durbin, Jackie Stringfellow, Katie Kuhlman, Knox Mobility Manager Susie Simpson, Chamber of Commerce President Carol Grubaugh, Knox County EMA Director Mark Maxwell, Knox County Sheriff David Shaffer and Mount Vernon Police Department Detective JT DeChant. A list of pick-up sites is available at Knoxhealth.com or by calling 740-485-5002.

Joshua Morrison/Mount Vernon News

Joshua Morrison: 740-397-5333 or admin@mountvernonnews.com

 

 

