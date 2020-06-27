Knox Public Health to hire deputy health commissioner

MOUNT VERNON — Knox Public Health is in the process of hiring a deputy health commissioner who can assist KPH Commissioner Julie Miller in the administration and oversight of public health programs. The position’s creation was approved by the county health board.

The deputy health commissioner will provide direct policy consultation to Miller and the health board on public health prevention issues, and serve as Miller’s designee as required. The position is needed because the size and scope of services at KPH continue expanding, Miller and Knox County Community Health Center Director Lane Belangia told board members. The salary range for the position will be commensurate with experience but will start with a base salary of about $56,000 and be a full-time position with benefits, according to KPH spokesperson Pam Palm.

Interested applicants must submit a letter of intent to KPH Human Resources Director Joyce Frazee by July 1 at 8:30 a.m., according to a KPH internal posting. Qualifications require being licensed in one of the following positions: Physician, dentist, veterinarian, podiatrist, or chiropractor. Additionally, candidates may qualify if he or she is the holder of a master’s degree in public health or master’s in a related health field as determined by the board of health members. Experience requirements for the job include having attained a minimum of five years of responsible managerial experience in public health administration and leadership. Preferred are candidates who have demonstrated competencies as public health professionals at a senior management level. Miller said some county health departments with a deputy health commissioner adhere to a line of succession, where the deputy commissioner is groomed to receive a promotion once the commissioner retires, resigns or steps down. There is no such succession policy at KPH, although there is a good possibility for the person to be hired is already a KPH administrator. The health board, upon Miller’s recommendation, has postponed action on a longevity pay policy, which if passed would reward employees based on length of service and experience at KPH. There are different ways the longevity pay can be made, such as by lump sum or as a payroll addition, which is why a further study on the topic is needed, she said. The board has approved a 2020 classification and compensation plan, and salary scale, with few changes other than the classification of some positions.

The rest of this article is available to our subscribers. Do your part to support local journalism

Subscribe to our e-edition to read this and many other articles written by your neighbors. Already a subscriber? Log in

Larry Di Giovanni: 740-397-5333 or larry@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @mountvernonnews