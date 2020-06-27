Photography

Funnel cloud sighted

8:16 am
Mount Vernon News

 

Submitted photo This image of a funnel cloud was captured at approximately 6:08 p.m. Friday by security cameras at Pacemaker’s Dragway Park in Mount Vernon. Initial reports indicate there was no touch-down and the drag strip appears to have escaped injury. Knox County Emergency Management Agency Director Mark Maxwell reported Friday that there is no known touch down of a tornado in the Mount Vernon area or the rest of Knox County. The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning after at 6:11 p.m. after a storm was detected capable of producing a tornado. Maxwell said the image of the funnel cloud has been forwarded to the NWS.

Submitted photo

This image of a funnel cloud was captured at approximately 6:08 p.m. Friday by security cameras at Pacemaker’s Dragway Park in Mount Vernon. Initial reports indicate there was no touch-down and the drag strip appears to have escaped injury. Knox County Emergency Management Agency Director Mark Maxwell reported Friday that there is no known touch down of a tornado in the Mount Vernon area or the rest of Knox County. The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning after at 6:11 p.m. after a storm was detected capable of producing a tornado. Maxwell said the image of the funnel cloud has been forwarded to the NWS.

 

 

Mount Vernon News: 740-397-5333 or news@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @mountvernonnews

 

 

Previous Story

Next Story

  • Share Story

 

 

 