Earnest Harold Motz

LOUDONVILLE — Earnest (Ernie) Harold Motz went to be with the Lord Thursday evening, June 25, 2020, in Ohio Health Mansfield Hospital from COVID-19. He was 96.

Ernie was a Loudonville resident for most of his life. He was born May 30, 1924, in Jelloway, to parents Otto Albert and Ora Alberta (Richert) Motz. Growing up he worked on the family farm and graduated from Loudonville High School with the class of 1943. Ernie proudly served his country by joining the US Navy during WWII. He was in the construction battalion, a part of the Seabee Unit in the South Pacific where he constructed airstrips out of coral for B-52 bombers to land and take off.

After returning home from the war a beautiful young lady named Janet Workman caught Ernie’s eye and the pair soon married on June 4, 1948. They were married for 68 years until Janet’s passing Nov. 24, 2016.

Ernie worked at the Flxible Co. for 37 years until retiring. After retirement, he worked for Burgess Ambulance for another 18 years. Ernie was also an excellent caregiver for Janet for five years before her passing.

In his spare time, he took pleasure in being outdoors doing yard work. His yard was his pride and joy and was often seen riding his John Deere tractor more than once a day picking up leaves. Ernie also loved spending time with his family and grandchildren. Holidays and summer cookouts were his favorites. In the last 2 1/2 years he lived at McMullen Assisted Care where he was extremely happy. He loved watching the bluebirds, squirrels, turkeys and deer, and often gave advice on the yard work there. He was a member of the Loudonville United Methodist Church and a lifetime member of the American Legion Post# 257.

He is survived by his children, Tom (Karen) Motz and Connie (Gregg) Beechy; four grandchildren, Craig (Tara) Beechy, Kendra (Zach) Eikleberry, Julie (Jeremy) Workman, and Jim (Heather) Motz; nine great-grandchildren, Landon, Owen, Holden, Caitlyn and Hudson Beechy, Ellie and Gavin Eikleberry, and Carson and Brody Motz.

In addition to his parents, Ernie was preceded in death by loving wife Janet; and his siblings, Annabelle Ruehling, Richard Motz, Ruth Keister, and Helen Heffelfinger.

The Motz family will receive friends Monday, June 29, 2020, from 5-7 p.m. in the Snyder Funeral Home- Lindsey Chapel, Loudonville. A funeral service honoring Ernie's life will be held Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Pastor John Temple will speak and burial will follow in Loudonville Cemetery. Military honors will be performed by the Loudonville American Legion and the Perrysville VFW.

Contributions in Ernie's memory to the Loudonville United Methodist Church, Trinity Community Church or McMullen's Activities Fund may be made at the funeral home.

