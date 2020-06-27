Claire James (Jim) Rice

LITTLETON, Col. — Clair J. Rice, Jr, 83, of Littleton, Colorado passed away Friday, June 19 at University of Colorado Highlands Ranch Hospital in Littleton.

Jim was born June 19, 1937, in Mount Vernon to the late Clair James Rice, Sr., and Betty Rice. He is survived by a daughter, Leanne Rice, of Palm Beach, CA; a son, Timothy J. (Ashley) of Littleton; a sister, Ann Rice of Mount Vernon; and many dear cousins.

He graduated from Mount Vernon High School in 1955 and Ohio Northern University in Ada in 1961 with a degree in civil engineering. He worked on projects around the country from missile silos in Kansas, a power station on the Tennessee River and at Fort Carson Army Base as well as roads, bridges and waterplants in the Denver area.

A funeral will be held Monday, June 29 at 2 p.m. at the Horan & McConaly Funeral Home in Lakewood. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Republican National Committee, P.O. Box 98206, Washington, D.C. 20077-7561.