MOUNT VERNON — Shirley I. Shoemaker, 91, of Mount Vernon passed away on June 24, 2020, at The Ohio Eastern Star Home.

She was born on July 2, 1928, in her Fallsburg Township home to the late John and Chloe (Deenis) Frost.

Shirley was a longtime member of Bladensburg Church of Christ.

She is survived by her two daughters, Sharon White of Hebron and Deborah Cooper of Circleville; her grandchildren, Brian, Douglas, Christel and Derrick; six great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Charlene Weaver and Maxine Davis; along with a brother, John Frost.

Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond in 2013, brothers, Donald, Paul and Raymond Frost, sisters, Leontine Melick, Gladys Cochenour and Mary Jane Phillips.

Friends may call on Sunday, June 28, from 2 – 4 p.m. at Lasater Funeral Home, 11337 Upper Gilchrist Road in Mount Vernon. Funeral Services will be held on Monday – 11 a.m. at Bladensburg Church of Christ with Pastor Ben McKinstry officiating. Burial will follow in Bladensburg Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Bladensburg Church of Christ in her memory.

