CENTERBURG — Phyllis Ann Fuller, 92, of Centerburg, passed away June 24 surrounded by her loving family.

The world lost an incredible woman who loved her family deeply. Our hearts are broken as we look to a future without her sweet hugs and delicious pies but we also rejoice with her over a life well lived and a joyous heavenly reunion with her husband and daughter. She will always be remembered for her steadfast faith, sweet nature and love of family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Don Fuller; daughter, Jennifer Borton; siblings, Bob Huffman, Elizabeth Huffman; and twin brother, Phyllip Huffman. Phyllis is survived by son-in-law, Todd Borton; grandsons, Joel (Elisha) Borton and Jared Borton; great-grandchildren, Ariella Borton and Kenna Borton; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Friends may call Friday from 5-8 p.m. at Centerburg Christian Church, 33 Church St., Centerburg, OH, where service will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. with Elmer Ball officiating. Interment Eastview Cemetery. Condolences may be left at www.morelandfuneralhome.com.