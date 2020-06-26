Mohawk Village — Gary Jackson, 55, of Mohawk Village, passed away June 22, 2020.

He enjoyed all things nature, gardening, tattoos, and most of all spending time with his granddaughters.

He was a loving son, brother, father, uncle and grandfather. He will be greatly missed by all!

He is survived by mother, Linda Berry Jackson Kempton; father, Gerald Charles Jackson Jr. (Buck); siblings, Brian Jackson, Kevin Kunkle, Eric Jackson, Katrina Jackson; daughter August Jackson; son-in-law Brandon Hollar; granddaughters November Raine, Stormie Leigh and Aria Skye; nephews Dylan Jackson and Nathan Sherer; niece Kylee Miracle; and beloved dogs Zeus and Dinky.

Celebration of life will be held at his mom Linda’s home, 14 Northview Drive, Mount Vernon, Saturday, June 27, from 2-6 p.m.

Submitted by Linda Kempton

