MOUNT VERNON — David H. Waddell, 90, of Mount Vernon passed away on April 1, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Riverview, FL. He was born on Feb. 3, 1930, to Bernard and Velma (Spicer) Waddell in Mount Vernon.

David was a Galion High School graduate. He worked for the railroad as a laborer for 20 years followed subsequently by other jobs.

He is survived by his friend, Betty Jean Conners of Mount Vernon; a son, Gaylen A. Waddell of Mount Vernon; a grandson, David H. Kramer and great-grandchildren Kyra and David Kramer of Mount Vernon; a sister, Marcy Cantu; and three nephews, James, Robert and Richard Cantu.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Beatirce Ann Waddell, and a daughter, Lorna Kramer.

Concluding with. David was a fine American and a true patriot. He believed in the wisdom of the Federalist Papers and the Constitution. He was inspired by heroes like Nathan Hale and writers like Zane Grey. He was an avid enthusiast of the opening of the American West and read most paperback novels about Indians and cowboys. My father, in his heart, surely wished he had been a rugged “cowboy with all his slow moving dreams.” — Wille Nelson. It is with great heart-felt humility that I have witnessed the passing of my father’s light from this world into the next. — His son, Gaylen A. Waddell

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

The Lasater Funeral Home is handling the services for the Waddell family.

