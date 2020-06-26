County approves fair beer sales

MOUNT VERNON — Knox County Commissioners approved beer sales for the Knox County Fair through a Class F permit on Thursday, just as they did last year for the first time — although this year’s beer sales will be handled differently. The Knox County Fair runs July 25 through Aug. 1.

Last year’s beer sales were confined to fenced-in “beer gardens,” where those drinking had to remain while drinking alcohol. This time, Fair Board President Dustin Beheler said before Commissioners Thom Collier, Teresa Bemiller and Bill Pursel, it would be impractical to confine beer customers in closed-in areas because of COVID-19-related social distancing precautions.

Beheler asked that beer sales be allowed in the grandstand and horse track areas, and that those purchasing beers be allowed to take them into the grandstand. Commissioners, who approve the permit because Knox County government owns the fairgrounds, agreed to the request. Those drinking beers will have to be ticketed and carry approved cups, and wear wristbands. Those purchasing beers must also show an ID card. Beer sales would start on Tuesday of fair week and end Saturday.

They will be purchasing beers and then entering the grandstand when shows are going on, Beheler said. That would include shows such as tractor pulls, truck pulls and the demolition derby. Beer sales would start at about 4 p.m.

“Nothing got out of hand, we didn’t have any problems,” Beheler said, referring to last year’s beer sales. He added that every fair admission ticket will come with a pamphlet related to COVID-19 guidance, such as the importance of mask-wearing and hand washing.

There are substantial changes at this year’s fair, due to state guidelines and rules. There will not be a horse show or animal showmanship of any kind, no fair rides, carnival-style games and prizes, or the antique tractor pull. The focus will be on grandstand shows, horse racing and most importantly, the Junior Fair animal shows and market sale day. Animals in breeding categories will not be part of this year’s fair.

Due to COVID-19 related restrictions, market animals during show days will include no more than 10 exhibitors inside a ring, said Samantha Beheler, Junior Fair coordinator. And none of the animals will be inside the ring on market sale day, though buyers can still be seated, with social distancing used, and make bids on market animals.

The fair is promoting a Buyer’s Club, which will take donations and serve as a way to help 4-H members get a premium price per pound for their animals. It will serve as a subsidy of sorts to boost prices if the animals are not receiving market prices.

Dustin Beheler said he did not know the status of the Ramser 4-H Center and when it might open. But the Fair Board is working on an open-air structure, 40-by-60 feet, for goats. The fair board has also received a few grants, one of which is $50,000 and will be used to construct a bathroom building that will have four stalls for men on one side, and four for women on the other.