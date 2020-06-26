MOUNT VERNON — Beverly E. Hamilton, 78, of Mount Vernon, passed away June 23, 2020 at her residence. She was born Oct. 16, 1941 in Celina, Ohio, to Walter and Iona (Kuhn) Beroth.

She is survived by her daughter, Kathryn (Phil) Theophilus of Mount Vernon; grandchildren, Trisha (Justin) Wilt and Karisa (Wyatt) Morrison both of Mount Vernon; two great-grandchildren, Lane and Haisley Morrison.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Arnold E. Hamilton.

The family is observing private services. The Shaw-Davis Funeral Home is handling the funeral arrangements for the Hamilton family.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice of Columbus.

Submitted by Katy Theophilus.