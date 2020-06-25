Wastewater testing could detect ‘superspreader event’

As of Wednesday, following the results of drive-through community testing in Centerburg Monday, the county has now tested 1,370 Knox County residents. With about half of the results in, two people out of the 175 tested positive for the virus so far.

Of that number, there have been 36 who have tested positive since local testing began in March, demonstrating a low rate of infection, according to KPH. Surrounding counties show considerably higher COVID-19 positive case totals than Knox. The positive cases from the Centerburg testing involved a Franklin County resident and one from Licking County. The two newest Knox cases involved a 22-year-old woman and a 34-year-old woman, both from Danville but unrelated, according to KPH. Both cases have been attributed to community spread.

Wearing masks, social distancing and individual hygienic practices like frequent hand washing along with frequent cleaning of surfaces are all important guidelines to follow, Miller said, and are required in some cases, such as business employees wearing masks with few exceptions. She thanked Slonczewski for emphasizing the importance of mask-wearing.

“Our rates of infection look pretty low now in the county as a whole,” Slonczewski said. “But at any moment, someone could be infected and start a superspreader situation, and how can we predict that?”

Slonczewski explained that a “superspreader” situation involves an individual infected with COVID-19 who does not know they have the virus for a week or more as symptoms develop. In the meantime, he or she is spreading the virus unknowingly at parties, churches, and other places where they have close contact with others. About 90 percent of COVID-19 cases come from these “superspreader” events, Slonczewski added.

Working with Source Molecular will help detect these virus carriers because the virus may show up in wastewater a week before a person shows symptoms and may need hospitalization, she said. She likened it to having an “early jump” on possible outbreak detection. Source Molecular was one of the first companies that were government-accredited to do such testing. Slonczewski said the lab work performed is similar to testing of throat samples for viruses, but in this case, the virus particles are “shed,” or dead and found in wastewater.