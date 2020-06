NEWARK — Ted L. Robinson, 84 years old, passed away March 12, 2020, in Newark.

A memorial service honoring the life of Ted will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, June 27, at the First Church of the Nazarene, 807 Coshocton Ave., Mount Vernon.

