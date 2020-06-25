UTICA — Calling hours for Raymond E. Selmon, 49, of Utica will be held 2-5 p.m. Saturday, June 27, at Law-Baker Funeral Home, 34 N. Main St., Utica. A celebration of life will immediately follow at Freddies Inn, St. Louisville.

Ray passed away June 23, 2020, at his residence. He was born Dec. 29, 1970, in Mount Vernon to Charles E. and the late Joyce E. (Rice) Selmon.

Ray graduated in 1989 from Utica High School where he was an exceptional athlete. He worked for Valley Interior Systems. He loved Notre Dame football, camping, hunting, fishing and four-wheeling.

He is survived by his loving wife, Tracy (Annett) Selmon; children, Tyrus (Heidi) Selmon, Alexis (Casey Fields) Selmon, Hunter Selmon and Novarae Selmon; grandchildren, Zaylee Bricker and Kwintyn Selmon; father, Charles Selmon; sisters, Rannay (Donny) Cline and Teresa (Tim) Maynard; brother, Gary Selmon; nieces and nephews, Jessica and Jeremy Cline, Jacob Maynard, Tyler Brown and Shalee Carlson; great-nieces and nephew, Samantha and Anna and Michael Maglott.

Ray is preceded in death by his mother, Joyce Selmon; and his brother, Lee Selmon.

To sign an online guestbook please visit www.law-bakerfuneralhome.com.