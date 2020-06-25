MOUNT VERNON — David S. Moore, 77, of Mount Vernon, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020, at Colonial Manor Care Center. He was born Dec. 31, 1942, in Columbus, the son of J. Stanley and Margery (Aydelott) Moore. Dave was a graduate of Columbus North High School and earned his B.A. in Education from The Ohio State University.

Dave was employed as a teacher for over 32 years before retiring in 1997. He taught in the Jonathan Alder, Fairfield, Southeastern and Mount Vernon school systems. Dave also served four years as a co-athletic director for Mount Vernon High School and was a member of the Ohio and Mount Vernon Educational Association.

Dave served as the Mount Vernon boys head basketball coach from 1981 to 1995 where he compiled a career record of 244 wins to just 95 losses. In that time frame the boys team won 9 Ohio Capital Conference Championships, 3 District Championships and a Regional Semifinals. For his accomplishments, Dave was inducted into the District 11 Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame, Ohio Capital Conference Hall of Fame and Mount Vernon Hall of Fame. Although he was awarded many achievements for winning basketball games, Dave took great pride in molding his young men under his program to become better people and good citizens.

He is survived by his loving wife, Cheron (Golden) Moore, whom he married June 20, 1964; his children, Vanessa (Wayne) Ernissee and Andy (Stephanie) Moore; grandchildren, Graham, Nolan and Hayden Moore; a sister, Patricia (Dixie) Mabe of Dallas, Texas; and his canine granddogs, Scarlett, Greye, Molly and Rocky Snickerdoodle.

Dave was preceded in death by his parents.

Friends are invited to visit and tell stories Saturday, July 18, from 1-4 p.m. at the Flowers-Snyder Funeral Home, 619 E. High St., Mount Vernon. The family will observe a private service. Everyone is encouraged to wear orange and black.

Memorial contributions in Dave’s name may be made to the Mount Vernon Athletic Boosters, National MS Society, Parkinson’s Foundation or Central Ohio Chapter of Alzheimer’s Association.

