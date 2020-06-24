North Fork cautious in planning school year

UTICA — The North Fork Local School District is waiting for guidance from the state before making any definite plans for the fall semester.

School Superintendent Scott Hartley said they have done some preliminary work on planning for the start of school in the fall and putting everything together. The district is waiting for state guidelines before making any major decisions regarding resuming school.

“We would hate to plan and then have to replan (the school year),” Hartley said. “Hopefully, this week we will have some guidance from the state.”

Like other schools, he said plan A would have the students back in the school buildings full time. Even now, he mentioned they are planning everything with health and safety in mind and are planning from that starting point. Hartley said that their goal is to have final plans out to the public on August 1. The board of education met Monday night and passed the following: •Approved a quote for consulting services with Information Solutions Group, LLC, for the 2020-21 school year in the amount of $7,260. •Approved a three-year agreement with Julian and Grube, Inc. for preparing the district’s basic financial statements in compliance with generally accepted account principals at the cost of $5,700 per year. •Approved a drug testing agreement with Great Lakes Biomedical, beginning August 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021, not to exceed $5,000 per school year. •Approved the negotiated agreement between the Ohio Association of Public School Employees Local 709 and the board of education effective July 1, 2020, through June 30, 2023. •Approved the benefits package for administrators, supervisors and administrative personnel effective July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2023. •Approved the employment of Taylor McGonigle as middle/high school counselor for one year; the employment of Shelby Erlandson as a Spanish teacher for one year; and the employment of Rachel Caputo as an intervention specialist for one year. •Approved various other academic and athletic supplement positions, bus drivers, classified staff and substitutes for the 2020-21 school year.

Jamie Holland: 740-397-5333 or jamie@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @