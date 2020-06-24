MOUNT VERNON — A graveside service for Mary J. Sesser, 82, of Mount Vernon will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 26, at Lock Cemetery with Rev. Marvin Haught officiating.

Mary passed away June 22, 2020, at Hospice of Central Ohio at OSU Wexner Medical Center in Columbus. She was born Sept. 17, 1937, in Licking County to the late Emmette and Bernice (McLaughlin) Freeman.

Mary was a member of the Bennington Homemakers and Bennington Farm Bureau.

She is survived by her son, Craig (Carolyn) Sesser; daughter, Carla (Kathy Ritchey) Sesser; grandchildren, Holly, Jennifer and Carrie Sesser; four great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, James L. Sesser; and sisters, Martha Freeman and Ann Levell.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Central Ohio, PO Box 430, Newark, OH 43058-0430.

To sign an online guestbook please visit www.law-bakerfuneralhome.com.