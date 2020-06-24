MOUNT VERNON — James E. Hammond, 86, of Mount Vernon passed away Monday, June 22, 2020, at his home.

He was born Oct. 28, 1933, in Alexandria, to the late Miller and Veda (Croy) Hammond. James was employed at Knox New Hope where he retired after 22 years of service. He was a softball coach and umpire for Mount Vernon Softball for many years. James also played in the 35 and 60+ men’s softball league. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church and was a veteran serving in the United States Air Force from 1954-58.

He is survived by his wife, Dorothy (Reed) Hammond; his daughter, Teresa (Dale) Hunter; his sons, Steve (Jane) Howard, Jay Howard; eight grandchildren, Caleb Hunter, Kirsten Hunter, Melissa (Bob) Stoneking, Cathy (Seth) Ghering, Jenny (Fred Judd) Howard, Chuck Howard, Christine Kennedy, Josh Howard; 16 great-grandchildren; and his daughter-in-law, Debbie Howard.

In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his sister, Geraldine Peck; his brothers, Joseph and Vastine Hammond; and his step-son, David Howard.

In keeping with James’ wishes, there will be no calling hours. The family will observe a memorial service at the First Presbyterian Church on Friday, July 31, beginning at 11 a.m. with Pastor Ross Slaughter officiating. A graveside service will follow in Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery beginning at 2:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Knox County.

To send the family a condolence visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.

