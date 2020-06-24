Drive-thru testing turnout good in Centerburg

CENTERBURG — With 175 individuals tested Monday, drive-thru community testing for COVID-19 at Centerburg High School achieved just about the same number tested previously at the Knox Public Health in Mount Vernon over three days.
The previous KPH drive-thru testing occurred June 3-5, when 176 people were tested. Two elderly individuals tested positive and were placed in home isolation.
Centerburg’s testing results were surprisingly good given that it rained Monday morning, KPH Spokesperson Pam Palm said Tuesday. Even better, she said, is that test results should be known for most people today because registration, specimen collection from nasal swabs and processing were all done on-site. LabCorp picked up the processed tests following the close of testing at 6 p.m., which had been offered to start at 10 a.m.
“All drive-thru residents will receive a call from a Knox Public Health nurse regarding their testing results,” Palm said. She added those tested included not only Knox County residents but some from Delaware, Franklin and Morrow counties.
KPH will conduct another drive-thru testing opportunity next week, this time in Danville and collaboration with the Ohio National Guard, Palm said. Those details are also expected to be announced today.
Centerburg’s testing differed from community testing at KPH in more ways than one. It was done in one day versus three and LabCorp was on site instead of having results sent to the Ohio Department of Health as was the case in Mount Vernon. The CHS testing also did not require an appointment arranged by phone.
Both testing opportunities were free and did not require that those tested show symptoms, based on the premise that testing could help located asymptomatic carriers of COVID-19.
Palm said unrelated to CHS drive-thru testing was KPH recording another positive case of COVID-19 in a Knox County resident this past weekend, bringing the county’s total to 34. She is a 62-year-old woman from the Butler area that lies within Knox County and was tested at Hillcrest Hospital in Mayfield Heights. The case is being attributed to community spread.
As of Tuesday evening, positive case totals in the surrounding counties include: Morrow, 110; Delaware, 439; Licking, 340; Coshocton, 60; Holmes 152; Ashland, 44; and Richland, 280.
* * *
|Results
|Age
|Gender
|Tested in
|Details
|Current Status
|3/20
|28
|Female
|Franklin
|Works in Franklin County; Not Hospitalized
|Recovered
|3/23
|71
|Male
|Knox
|Traveled from Florida; Hospitalized at KCH
|Recovered
|3/29
|38
|Male
|Licking
|Works in Franklin County
|Recovered
|3/30
|72
|Female
|Franklin
|Hospitalized at KCH
|Recovered
|4/1
|90
|Male
|Florida
|Hospitalized in Florida
|Deceased
|4/4
|42
|Male
|Knox
|Not Hospitalized
|Recovered
|4/5
|72
|Female
|Knox
|Exposed to a confirmed case in another county
|Recovered
|4/8
|28
|Male
|Knox
|Works in Marion County; Not hospitalized
|Recovered
|4/10
|77
|Female
|Knox
|No Known Exposure
|Recovered
|4/12
|22
|Female
|Knox
|Works in Knox and Franklin County
|Recovered
|4/15
|54
|Male
|Knox
|Works in Marion County
|Recovered
|4/19
|37
|Female
|Knox
|Works in Richland County
|Recovered
|4/21
|39
|Male
|Knox
|Exposure to another confirmed case
|Recovered
|4/22
|54
|Male
|Knox
|Works in Knox County
|Recovered
|4/23
|45
|Male
|Knox
|Healthcare worker in Marion County
|Recovered
|4/29
|79
|Female
|Knox
|Recently returned from Florida
|Recovered
|5/1
|58
|Male
|Franklin
|Works in Franklin County
|Recovered
|5/1
|32
|Male
|Knox
|Works in Franklin County
|Recovered
|5/3
|30
|Female
|Knox
|Works in Licking County
|Recovered
|5/6
|56
|Female
|Knox
|Healthcare worker in Mahoning and Knox County
|Recovered
|5/15
|56
|Female
|Franklin
|Healthcare worker in Franklin County
|Recovered
|5/17
|2
|Male
|Franklin
|Tested at Children’s Hospital; Exposed to positive case
|Recovered
|5/18
|53
|Male
|Knox
|Works in Marion County
|Recovered
|5/28
|29
|Female
|Knox
|Exposed to a positive case
|Recovered
|5/29
|63
|Male
|Knox
|Works in Union County
|Recovered
|6/6
|65
|Female
|Knox
|Tested at KPH drive-thru
|Recovered
|6/7
|75
|Male
|Knox
|Tested at KPH drive-thru
|Recovered
|6/8
|31
|Male
|Delaware
|Healthcare worker in Franklin County
|Recovered
|6/9
|72
|Male
|Richland
|Tested prior to medical procedure
|Recovered
|6/10
|74
|Male
|Knox
|No Known Exposure; Community Spread
|Recovered
|6/10
|56
|Male
|Knox
|Healthcare worker; No Known Exposure
|Recovered
|6/11
|31
|Male
|Knox
|Works in Licking County
|Recovered
|6/14
|44
|Female
|Knox
|Healthcare worker; Works in Ashland County.
|Home Isolation
|6/20
|62
|Female
|Cleveland Clinic
|Exposure contributed to community spread.
|Home Isolation
SOURCE: Knox Public Health June 24, 2020 @ 10:30 a.m.
Larry Di Giovanni: 740-397-5333 or larry@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @mountvernonnews