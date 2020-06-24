County eyes mid-year budget

MOUNT VERNON — The effects from the state-mandated local government and private business sector shutdowns from mid-March through mid-May due to the COVID-19 pandemic are already being felt in the Knox County mid-year budget, county Administrator Jason Booth informed county commissioners Tuesday.

As an example, Booth said county sales tax revenue for March, recorded in June due to normal lag time, was $690,000. That is down 14 percent from March of last year.

Sales tax revenue received by Knox County government comprises 49 percent, or nearly half of the county’s general fund budget, which was set at $18.7 million this year. The general fund pays for county offices like the auditor, treasurer, commissioners, clerk’s office; justice programs such as operating the county sheriff’s office and jail; and court system including common pleas court, municipal court, prosecutor’s office and public defender’s office.

Booth said he expects the April revenue, when government and business shutdowns were in full effect, to be down between 6 and 10 percent compared to April 2019. Knox County is also bracing, as are other counties, to lose a big part of their share of Ohio casino revenue, he noted. It amounts to about $700,000 in revenue per year for Knox County.

“We expect during one of these quarters that we’re not going to get just about anything,” Booth said, and it would be during the period casinos were closed after only recently reopening.

And that could mean a budget hit of about $175,000 at least. The county does not know whether casino revenue will bounce back in full, due to casino reopenings with COVID-19-related safeguards in place including social distancing guidelines.

The county does have some good news on its budget, including the retirement on some bond debts, Booth said. The county is set to soon pay off its jail bond obligation that requires an annual payment of nearly $500,000, split into two yearly payments in June and December. But there is still another partial payment to be paid later this year as well as 2021’s payment of $499,200 before the county starts feeling the ease of not having to make any more jail bond payments in 2022.

Despite the pandemic’s effect on county government, Booth said he does not expect major hardships for the county that could affect personnel — unless state budget revenue shortfalls were to become prolonged.

“I don’t think we are anticipating anything that dramatic at this point in time,” he said, adding that until the pandemic started causing states to shut down in mid-to-late March, county sales tax revenue had been ahead of last year’s.

Booth said until more is known about budget impacts heading into 2021 — those impacts not to be known until later in the year — county employees have been asked to suspend non-essential spending, including most non-essential hiring. The county operates on a calendar-year budget. The county’s overall budget also includes tens of millions of dollars in federal revenue and state revenue, which is the non-general fund budget portion funding programs such as Job and Family Services.

Knox Public Health will also retire a bond at the end of 2021 that involves annual payment of $124,800 to pay off the health department building. But that involves the health department making the payments, with no county general fund involvement, Booth said. Bond financing for both the jail and health department buildings began in 2010.

The general fund’s second-largest bond debt involves financing the county Office of Veterans Services and board of elections inside the renovated Central School. Bond financing involves $173,633 annually that must be paid, starting this year, through 2029 to pay off $1.5 million in renovation-related construction.

In other action Tuesday, commissioners renewed a School Resource Officer from the sheriff’s office for East Knox Local Schools, as it did last week for Centerburg Local Schools. The school district pays $15,000 under the annual contract, with the county paying about $40,000 for the rest of the deputy’s salary and benefits and use of a vehicle.