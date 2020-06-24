MOUNT VERNON — Andrea “Drea” Stenger, 41, of Mount Vernon passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020, at the Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital in Columbus. She was born March 18, 1979, in Mount Vernon to Earl F. Stenger III and the late Brenda (Izenberg) Stenger.

Andrea was a member of Saint Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. She was a great artist, loved the outdoors, going fishing, traveling and vacationing at the beach. Andrea had a great love for all animals, especially her cats. She was skilled in many trades and could fix almost anything. Andrea always enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

Andrea is survived by her parents, Earl and Linda Stenger of Fredericktown; Naomi (Sis) and her husband, Mike Heckman of Howard; nieces, Amanda Rickey of North Carolina and Cynthia Rickey of Howard; paternal grandmother, Phyllis Heindl of Mount Vernon; maternal grandmother, Lenore Mick of Utica; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

In addition to her mother, Andrea was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Earl F. Stenger II.

The family will have a private family service.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Mount Vernon Cat Shelter in Andrea’s name.

