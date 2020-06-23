FREDERICKTOWN — Susie Erma Kinsinger, 73, of Fredericktown, died June 22, 2020, at her residence. Born March 18, 1947, Susie was raised in Smicksburg, Pennsylvania. She was the daughter of the late Henry and Lydia Hershberger.

Susie is survived by her husband, Roy H. Kinsinger; daughter, Lydia (Mahlon) Lee of Hot Springs, MT; three sons, Mervin (Laura) Kinsinger of Norwood, MT, Vernon (Fannie) Kinsinger of Fredericktown and Elvin (Maryann) Kinsinger of Meyersdale, PA; daughter-in-law, Emma Kinsinger of Gambier; 36 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by one son, Melvin Kinsinger; and two grandchildren, Mervin Jr. and Leona.

