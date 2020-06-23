Reorganization on hold for the city

MOUNT VERNON — Mount Vernon City Council Monday pushed the reorganization of city departments back to the end of the year.

Council suspended indefinitely legislation that would create a human resources position and combine streets and parks/buildings and grounds into a public works department. City Safety Services Director Rick Dzik, who proposed the reorganization, said he supports the decision to wait but said he is committed to seeing the reorganization go through.

A stop-gap solution will be presented in future legislation, hopefully by the next council meeting. That solution will involve putting Streets Superintendent Tom Hinkle in charge of parks/buildings and grounds and moving a streets department clerk from part-time to full time. As Hinkle is taking on additional duties, Dzik suggested his salary be increased to $70,000.

The parks/buildings and grounds superintendent position is vacant following the retirement of former Superintendent Dave Carpenter.

The timing of creating a human resources director at a time when the city is seeing falling revenues due to the stay-at-home order was a problem for many on the council.

Councilmember Samantha Scoles said the HR position is among “lingering concerns” that moved her to postpone the reorganization legislation indefinitely. Dzik said he believes the issue “would be an easier discussion” if it were not for the economic damage from the COVID-19 epidemic.

“We’re not taking the HR director completely off the table,” Scoles said. “At some point, it will be brought back to us. I would like that (the HR position) to be heard independently.”

Scoles said she expects the issue to be brought back within “three to six months.”

Dzik said placing Hinkle in charge of the two departments can be used as a time to test out some of the proposed ideas around the departmental reorganization, such as finding more efficient ways to use employees.

A city resident had hard words for the Mount Vernon Police Department in seeking a policy that will allow for an independent review board. Speaking during public participation, Christina Hambleton said that she hopes the policy, as well as others presented Monday to the council, will allow African-Americans to feel safer in the city as well as give them a voice in the face of police misconduct.

Hambleton said she has spoken with African-American city residents as well as those who reside outside the city. They have reported to her that police follow them through the city and make traffic stops without good reason. One resident reported being arrested for drinking on his front porch.

Hambleton further said African-Americans do not feel they can go to the police with their problems for fear of being labeled a “bad black,” and be subject to police retaliation.

MVPD Chief Robert Morgan, who also attended Monday’s meeting, said he is “open to just about anything anyone wants to put forth as far as questions about law enforcement you have in your community.”

In other business, councilmembers questioned the effect a Bee City designation for Mount Vernon would have on city residents. The designation, if approved in a resolution currently before the council, pledges that the city will use integrated pest management (IPM) plan that bars pesticides known to be harmful to bees and other pollinators. It further pledges the city to create pollinator-friendly habitat, both on public and private lands.

Councilmember Tanner Salyers said the designation would require the city to follow the IPM, but not residents. It would present education to residents regarding pesticides harmful to pollinators, but could not dictate what pesticides they use.

The city would also encourage the development of pollinator habitat on private property, but again could not require it of anyone, Salyers said. Councilmembers Mike Hillier and Tammy Woods both asked if those points could be clarified in the Bee City resolution.

City Auditor Terry Scott reported the city will receive $266,829 in federal CARES Act dollars. The money can only be used on expenses incurred by the city due to the coronavirus epidemic. For example, the money will be used to cover expenses involved in the daily sanitation of park restrooms and PPE for city employees.

Several members of the council requested meetings to go back to in-person as soon as possible. Councilmember John Francis brought up the point just as Hillier lost his connection in the meeting, held via Zoom.

Knox Public Health Commissioner Julie Miller, who gave a quick update on health department activities, told council they could meet as long as the six-feet social distancing requirement can be met.