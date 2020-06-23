CENTERBURG — Frances “Carrol” Beltz, 73, of Felton, DE, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020.

Carrol was born Aug. 24, 1946, in Richlands, VA, to the late John and Lucy (Hagy) Elkins. She moved with her family to Centerburg when she was a little girl and then lived in the Knox County area for the majority of her adult life.

Carrol is survived by her loving daughter, April Christine (Chrissy) Havelow, and son-in-law, Randy Havelow of Felton, DE; her brother, Kenny (Libby) Elkins of Mount Vernon; her three grandsons, Andy, Darren and Ross; six great-grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews.

Carrol was preceded in death by her parents, John and Lucy, her late husband, Bill Beltz; her son, Ronnie Coler; and her five brothers, Jack, Oscar, James, Roosevelt John (RJ) and Roy Elkins.

Carrol attended Centerburg Schools and later attended Hondros College where she received a Phlebotomy Certificate. She was employed as a healthcare worker in Mount Vernon area nursing homes. Carrol loved to read in her spare time and proudly displayed her large collection of books. She adored her feline companions of which was her most beloved, Max. Carrol gave selflessly of her time and love to her children and grandchildren, she will be sadly and forever missed by all her family but they rejoice in knowing she is now at peace in her Heavenly Home.

Submitted by Libby and Kenny Elkins.