COTC announces return to campus

NEWARK — In response to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Central Ohio Technical College (COTC) has announced it will conduct classes in remote, in-person and hybrid formats this autumn.

Key elements of the plan are the continuation of remote delivery for lecture-only classes and the resumption of full face-to-face instruction for classes that require a student’s physical presence in a laboratory (primarily healthcare program labs). Due to COVID-19, COTC has conducted most classroom and lab sections, as well as all student services, through remote delivery since mid-March.

“The health and wellbeing of our students, faculty and staff remained our top priorities during this planning, as did our commitment to continue offering exceptional academic experiences for our students,” said COTC President John M. Berry, PhD.

COTC will begin classes for autumn semester on Aug. 25 as planned and will follow its normal semester schedule, including breaks. However, the majority of academic programs will cease physical contact with students before Thanksgiving break. The semester will conclude as scheduled on Dec. 18, but faculty members will be encouraged to complete post-Thanksgiving break activities and exams virtually.

College Credit Plus (CCP) courses will continue to be offered. CCP students will still be able to enroll in COTC courses taught at their high school by approved high school teachers or enroll in courses offered through one of COTC’s four campus locations or online.

COTC’s plans for in-person instruction or services will follow CDC guidelines to lessen the spread of COVID-19. This includes classroom occupancy limits, physical distancing, safety signage and the use of personal protective equipment. COTC will follow this academic plan for the entire autumn semester regardless of any positive developments around the pandemic. Should there be a resurgence in the virus or governmental restrictions are again imposed, however, COTC could return to completely remote formats for all instruction and student services.

All COTC student support services and academic advising will remain available remotely at this time. Further announcements regarding the potential addition of in-person services in these areas will be forthcoming.

“It is uncertain how long the virus will continue impacting our communities,” added Berry. “We believe that our hybrid approach will help ensure the safety of our college community while also offering a breadth of engaged academic experiences.”

To read the entire plan, visit u.cotc.edu/covid19updates and click on the Autumn Semester Academic Engagement Plan link.

