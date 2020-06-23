Community yard sale coming to Centerburg

CENTERBURG — The Centerburg Athletic Boosters Club is sponsoring this year’s Centerburg Community Yard Sales, Saturday, June 27, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Over 40 households are scheduled to participate. Maps will be available at Centerburg Post Office lobby, Village Mercantile, Burg Cafe and Hometown Market. This will be held rain or shine.

For additional information, please contact Angie at 740-625-7375.

