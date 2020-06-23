MOUNT VERNON — Carolyn J. Giffin, 77, of Mount Vernon passed away Monday morning, June 22, 2020, at Country Court Nursing Center in Mount Vernon. She was born Sept. 29, 1942, in Mount Vernon to the late John and Beatrice (Kinnard) Kochis.

Carolyn worked for many years in the pharmacy department for Super X which later became CVS and before retirement she traveled the area training the new employees of CVS. She was an avid reader and enjoyed crafts. Carolyn’s greatest passion was caring for her family.

Carolyn is survived by her husband, James A. Giffin; daughter, Stephanie (John) Helbing of Pataskala; grandchildren, Amber Gantt, Britney Lyons, Aaron Gantt, Derek Helbing and Rachel Helbing; six great-grandchildren; sister, Marilyn Durbin of Mount Vernon; brother, Brent (Tami) Kochis of Mount Vernon; sister-in-law, Denise Giffin of Zanesville; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Carolyn was preceded in death by a daughter, Michelle DeVore Gantt; and a brother-in-law, Cliff Durbin.

The family will receive friends from 12-2 p.m.. Wednesday, June 24, at the Flowers-Snyder Funeral Home, 619 E. High St., Mount Vernon. A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, in Mount Vernon Memorial Gardens with Pastor Marvin Haught officiating.

To share a memory or send the family an expression of sympathy visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.

