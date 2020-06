CENTERBURG — Judith A. Rudrick, 75, Centerburg, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020.

Friends may call June 25, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. with a Memorial Service at 6 p.m. at the Lasater Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Knox County, 17700 Coshocton Road, Mount Vernon OH 43050.

To express a condolence or memory to the family, please visit www.lasaterfuneralhomes.com.