Hilbert Mealey

MOUNT VERNON — Hilbert “Sonny” Mealey, 66, Mount Vernon, passed away June 18, 2020 at his home.

He was born on Aug. 30, 1953 in Charleston, W.Va., to Hilbert and Mary (Stoutenburgh) Mealey Sr.

Sonny was a 1971 MVHS graduate. He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran and retired in 2013 from MANCI.

He is survived by his wife to whom he was together and married to for over 44 years, Mary (Williamson) Mealey; a daughter, Abbey Mealey of Mount Vernon; his son, Nick and his spouse Michele Mealey of Fredericktown; five grandchildren, Chloe, Eric, Ella, Dayton and Ryan; his mother, Mary A. Lawrence of Mount Vernon; along with two sisters, Connie and Virginia; and a brother, Don.

He was preceded in death by his father and a brother, Ronnie.

Friends may call Wednesday, June 24 from 5-7 p.m. at Lasater Funeral Home, 11337 Upper Gilchrist Road in Mount Vernon. The family will observe private services at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kindred Hospice of Mount Vernon.

