Hartford Fair all set to go

CROTON — The Hartford Fair will be as festive as it can be during the COVID-19 pandemic and will still include family and kid friendly events.

The fair will be held from Aug. 9-15 and will feature many of the events that make a fair fun but with necessary social distancing measures put in place.

Any restrictions at this year’s fair are instituted by the state and the restrictions are in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19 during this pandemic.

Livestock displays for the fair will still be an event. For the livestock this year, the barns simply aren’t going to be as full as they have been in previous years. The animals will be spread out in the barns to accommodate the minimum six feet apart recommendation by the state. The livestock will be sent home after four days of being at the fair to prevent the owner of the animal from being at the fair for an unnecessarily extended period of time.

Another change that will have an impact on the livestock shows is the fact that the kids and students showing the livestock will not actually be able to physically be with their animal during the actual auctioning of the animal. During the auctioning of the animal the youth will walk into the ring alone. The kid will announce what animal they are showing along with any other necessary information.

Small animal displays will also still be an event at the fair. For the small animal shows, the animals that will be on display and auctioned off at the fair will not be permitted to stay overnight.

The fair will be getting two new buildings that are currently under construction. One will be a show sale arena for animals and the other building will be a small animals building. The construction of two new buildings for livestock is a testament to the growing popularity of the fair activity of showing livestock.

The Licking County 4-H band will still have concerts at the fair, but because of the pandemic the expected size of the band could be reduced from around 120 members to around 70 or 80 members. The band members also won’t be able to stay in the dorms that they would typically get to stay in all week at the fair.

Events that were negatively impacted by the COVID-19 crisis and that will not be happening at the fair are the arts and crafts events. The judges for the arts and crafts events and many of the events’ participants are elderly and the events were deemed unsafe because of the age of the judges and participants.

Events such as the truck pull and the demolition derby will still be held at the fair, but the events will be altered to fit necessary social distancing requirements.

“Only 50 percent of the bleachers will be able to be filled in with people at one time,” said Larry Hughes, the secretary and fair manager of the Hartford Fair.

The fair will have rides for kids and families. The fair will most likely be using Bates Amusements Inc., but will be willing to switch to a different ride provider if Bates Amusements Inc. can’t be the provider for reasons related to the pandemic or ride insurance.

Sanitation units will be provided at the fair for people to maintain their personal hygiene during the pandemic. Masks are not required, but are recommended.

Even though the pandemic is still going on, people are still encouraged to come to the fair as long as they maintain safe boundaries and meet health recommendations and requirements. The fair is still meant to be the fun family and kid-friendly event that it always has been.

“The fair is very important for the kids,” said Hughes. “They need summer activities. They already had graduation taken from them. If one is uncomfortable with actually coming to the Hartford Fair, they can still check out what’s going on through social media. We have a Facebook page.”