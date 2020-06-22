Dorothy J. Lucht

OOLTEWAH, TN — Dorothy (Dottie) J. Lucht, 88, of Ooltewah, TN, passed away peacefully in her home June 19, 2020 in Ooltewah, TN.

Born Nov. 15, 1931 in Lexington, KY to the late Zula and Leslie Jones, Dottie would later move with her family to Middletown, Ohio where she completed high school. She attended Southern Missionary College (Southern Adventist University), Emmanuel Missionary College (Andrews University) and graduated from Atlantic Union College.

She married Russell G. Lucht on June 2, 1953 in Hamilton. They would go on to raise four children as Dottie supported the family at home and Russell’s profession in parish ministry. She later worked for several years at Mount Vernon Academy as registrar, supporting administrative functions and teaching secretarial class work, before starting her own travel agency (A-1 Travel) in Dayton, and Berrien Springs, MI.

She greatly enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren on their Ohio farm, serving as a fabulous vegetarian cook. Always the gracious host, she found pleasure in sharing famous family recipes and life experiences while entertaining family and friends alike. Later, after her children were raised, she traveled widely, serving as an international tour guide. She was always an avid reader and enjoyed vegetable and flower gardening and canning. We will miss her playing our favorite hymns on the piano and listening and singing along with her favorite musical groups.

Dorothy is preceded in death by her late husband of 60 years, Russell G Lucht; siblings, Walden Jones and Gloria Wessman. Dorothy is survived by Stephen (Peggy) Lucht of Meridian, ID, Deborah (Robert) Hayes of Ooltewah, TN, Rebekah (Randy) Conley of London, OH, D. Todd Lucht of Minneapolis, MN; sisters-in-law Carla Jones of Florence, KY and Beverly Kind of Waukesha, WI; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 24 at Collegedale Community Church, Collegedale, TN with Pastor Jerry Arnold officiating. A graveside service will follow Thursday, June 25 at 1 p.m. at Moundview Cemetery in Mount Vernon.

Memorials may be given to It Is Written in lieu of flowers. The family of Dottie wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Pastor Jerry Arnold of the Collegedale Community Church, her many care-givers and Avalon Hospice.

You are encouraged to share a memory of Dorothy and/or your personal condolences with her family by visiting her memorial webpage and guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com. Companion Funeral Home is honored to assist her family with these arrangements.

Local arrangements were handled by the Flowers-Snyder Funeral Home.