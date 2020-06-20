What’s the best Father’s Day gift you’ve ever received or given?

“A Father’s Day card is all I need. I don’t normally ask for anything. My son gives me a card and I’m happy.” Ray Luzader, Mount Vernon

“I’ve had too many to remember all of them. My daughters have always given me gift certificates… And my birthday normally falls around Father’s Day.” Emerson Payne, Mount Vernon

“Every year with my father is a great Father’s Day.” Pam Esparza, Apple Valley

“I’m from Germany and my father’s over there. We don’t have (Father’s Day) over there… My husband, we don’t do gifts. We’re going to go on a boat ride with the puppies.” Birgit Lindemann, Mount Vernon

“Mainly, get-togethers. I know we’re all getting together this Sunday and all my kids and hopefully, all my grandchildren will be there. Those are the things I remember. Getting together with the family is the best.” Gary Frye, Howard

“I got (this bracelet) from my little girls. Well, they’re not little anymore.” Arturo Esparza, Apple Valley

