New location, same local goodies

MOUNT VERNON — It’s a new location, but there’s still plenty of local goodies available at the Mount Vernon Farmers Market.

The market is now at 501 S. Main St., the CA&C Depot, and is open to customers Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon. It had to move because the Health Department required the market to be located in a place that had a clearly defined entrance and exit for social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic. The market also needed to be able to space people out better than what they were able to do prior while on Public Square. The market is now close to the bike trail in that location, so families can stop by during their outdoor exercise.

“Everyone is being very respectful in terms of social distancing,” said Linda Oviatt, the farmers market coordinator. “Some people wear masks, some people don’t. People are being respectful about keeping that six feet distance from each other.”

The purpose of the Mount Vernon Farmers Market is for local farmers and local cottage businesses to be able to have a place to sell their goods and services. For an event like this, the money (in terms of business and customer relations) is being kept locally.

The event once permitted dogs, but they are not allowed during the COVID-19 crisis. The event coordinator or one of the other staff members can, within reason, look after a dog while a person is shopping, though.

“I will sit with your dog while you can shop,” said Oviatt. “The restriction on dogs not being allowed to be at the farmers market may be lifted as of July. We don’t know yet. We resubmit our plan to the Health Department in July and that’s when some restrictions may be coming off.”

In addition to playing a role in forcing the farmers market to move, the COVID-19 crisis has harmed the number of people that have been showing up to the farmer’s market. A lot of people don’t know where the farmer’s market is anymore because of the location change.

The pandemic has negatively influenced the Mount Vernon Farmer’s Market in other ways as well. The market is no longer able to have music, children’s events, and other events that have been canceled for the time being. People can still get recipes from vendors, though, because the act of the vendors handing out recipes is not considered a special event.

Even if the other restrictions are limited, the location of the farmer’s market will not be changing any time soon.

“We will not be back on the square this year.” said Oviatt.

To become a vendor at the Mount Vernon Farmer’s Market, contact the OSU Extension Office in Knox County at 740-397-0401. Vendors must fill out an application at managemymarket.com and prove they are truly local with homegrown produce and services.

“We just love for people to come on out to the farmer’s market,” said Oviatt. “I know it feels different, the market being in a different place, but there is so much good food out here. It’s fun to be out and about in the sunshine and fresh air. Get the family out and come on out to the market.”