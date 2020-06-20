Mount Vernon reorganization coming down to final vote

MOUNT VERNON — A departmental reorganization of the city of Mount Vernon will be up for third and final reading at Monday’s council meeting.

The ordinance creates a public works department by combining the street and parks/buildings and grounds/cemetery department. It also proposes adding a human resources director, among other things.

Safety Services Director Rick Dzik has presented information on the reorganization to the council at their last two meetings, and will do so again in an employee and community relations committee hearing Monday. The HR Director has been a sticking point for many members of the council, who said they aren’t sure now is the best time financially to create a new position. Council can table or move back the ordinance to a later date if they are not ready to pass it. Or, they can proceed to a vote and approve it or vote it down. In a parks and lands committee hearing, Councilmember Tanner Salyers will present on a resolution that, if approved, would designate Mount Vernon a Bee City USA. The designation would prompt the city to create bee-friendly habitat, follow pollinator-friendly pest management and hold at least one event per year raising awareness of the importance of bees as pollinators. A resolution creating a fund to accept CARES Act dollars is up for first reading. Three guests are scheduled to speak at the meeting. Christina Hambleton will speak regarding a committee on local law enforcement. Sarah Hall, who led a George Floyd protest on the square, will speak about changes she would like to see in law enforcement. Knox Public Health Commissioner Julie Miller will also address the council.

Nick Sabo: 740-397-5333 or nsabo@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @twitter.com/mountvernonnews