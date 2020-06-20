GEORGETOWN, TX — Harry Selden “Sonny” Bair, 88, of Georgetown, Texas, passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at his residence. Harry was born in Mount Vernon Dec. 29, 1931, to the late Harold Simon and Olive Fay (Rogers) Bair.

Harry graduated from Mount Vernon High School in 1950 and then joined the US Air Force for four years, serving 13 months in Korea. While stationed in Burlington, Vermont, Harry met and married the love of his life, Margaret “Peggy” Myers.

Upon leaving the air force, Harry began an apprenticeship with Cooper Bessemer, later known as Cooper Energy Services, in Mount Vernon. Harry’s career with Cooper’s lasted 45 years, taking Harry and his family to Houston and Odessa, Texas, and finally Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Harry and Peggy retired to Apache Junction, Arizona and eventually Georgetown, Texas.

Along with his parents, Harry is preceded in death by his brother, Roger Bair; sister, Phyllis Copland; and daughter, Marsha Bair.

To cherish his memory, Harry leaves his wife of 67 years, Peggy; a daughter, Bobbi Marchese (Greg); a granddaughter, Amy Hageman (Tyler); and numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at Gabriels Funeral Chapel Thursday, June 25, at 10:30 a.m. and burial will be at 2 p.m. at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.