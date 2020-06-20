MOUNT VERNON — George A. Stringfellow, 76, of Mount Vernon, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020, at Knox Community Hospital. He was born Oct. 31, 1943 in Mount Vernon, the son of Dwight Stringfellow and Vivian (Hauger) Butler. George proudly served in the United States Marine Corps from 1964 to 1968, serving in Viet Nam. We worked for PPG and Ellis Brothers before retiring from Mount Vernon Developmental Center in 2006.

George was a member of Gay Street United Methodist Church and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #4027. He was an avid fan of The Ohio State University football team and he enjoyed mushroom hunting and taking care of his yard. George was a loving and devoted husband, father and friend that always cherished his companionship and laughter with others.

He is survived by his loving wife, Judy (Workman) Stringfellow, whom he married on Feb. 6, 1966; his children, Sherri (Shawn) Pembrook of Mount Vernon and Shane Stringfellow of Mount Vernon; brothers, Larry (Cheryl) Stringfellow of Granville and Charles (Lois) Stringfellow of Mount Vernon; a sister, Nancy (Jim) Puffenbarger of Mount Vernon; brothers and sisters-in-law, Howard (Candy) Workman of Gambier, Shelley (Leonard) Armstrong of Mount Vernon and Connie Workman of Mount Vernon.

Besides his parents, George was preceded in death by his mother and father-in-law, H. Elden and Leota Workman, and a brother-in-law, Tom Workman.

Friends may call Monday from 5-7 p.m. at the Flowers-Snyder Funeral Home, 619 E. High St., Mount Vernon, where a military service provided by the Knox County Joint Veterans Council will begin at 7 p.m. A Celebration of Life service will follow immediately. The family will observe burial in Amity cemetery at a later date.

Memorial contributions in George’s name may be made to the Gay Street United Methodist Church or local Honor Flight.

