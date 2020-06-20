Colleges to start early, break before Thanksgiving

MOUNT VERNON — Kenyon College and Mount Vernon Nazarene University released their fall schedules that have been modified with health and safety in mind. Both schools plan to start earlier in August and be done with in-person classes before Thanksgiving to limit student travel and minimize the risk of infections.

Kenyon is to start classes on August 24 and will run through Nov. 2, with finals being held online after Thanksgiving in December.

MVNU plans to start classes on August 19, with move-in day for new students on the 15th and returning students moving in on the 16th and the 17th. Residence halls will close on Nov. 24 at 6 p.m. with finals taking place before then.

James Smith, Vice President for University Relations at MVNU, said the college has started planning early to prepare for many different scenarios, but the main thing they are working on is prevention.

“We want to keep things as close to normal as possible,” Smith said, adding that they will be following best practices laid out by the CDC and state health officials. He mentioned that they have 50-plus people in working groups to address all the issues that may arise due to the current situation.

And if things do get worse, Smith said they have set aside housing in case they need to quarantine a student. They have also prepared by buying personal protective equipment, installing plexiglass barriers and foot pulls. They have also added extra health care support for their students.

“We try to teach students the principle of caring for their neighbors, caring for one another, especially those at higher risk,” Smith said regarding how well he thinks students will follow guidelines.

The school will have measures that are encouraged and others that are mandatory, and it will be up to the students to opt into the optional practices. The college is also going to work with students when it comes to their mental health.

“We care for body, soul, mind and spirit,” Smith said. “We will work with students, adapt to the needs of students.”

Meredith Bonham, vice president of student affairs at Kenyon College, said there are a lot of people working on a lot of things at the moment to get the college-ready for students to arrive.

Bonham said that they are looking into how to quarantine students who test positive for the virus along with contact tracing.

“We don’t want to shut down again,” she said. “We’re trying to place clear expectations before the students, staff and faculty on how to protect each other and the community.”

The college is also in close contact with Knox Public Health Commissioner Julie Miller as they continue to plan for the upcoming academic year. Bonham said that any changes the college would do would be brought before Miller and consulted with her about the changes.

“That’s the million-dollar question,” Bonham said about how well students will follow the new guidelines. “That population, that age group, don’t have the best history with following rules.”

However, she said that they think students will follow the rules because the social distancing guidelines are not about protecting themselves but protecting everyone else.

“We are a community that takes care of each other,” Bonham said. “We all play a part in keeping everyone safe.”

Bonham knows that there are still some open questions about how students, especially international students, are returning to campus. She said they are trying to be flexible because not every student is going to get to campus on time for move-in or even return at all. The college, according to Bonham, will continue to work on these issues with the students who are facing challenges.

“There’s a lot of thoughts about (mental health),” said Bonham when asked about how a semester with no breaks will affect students’ well-being. “We really don’t have great answers right now… We are going to try to be creative and thoughtful.”

Without their traditional way of coming together to discuss topics, the college is thinking through ways to support their students. One option is virtual formats. Bonham said that this past spring, they were fortunate to partner with a text-based therapy agency and will continue working with them this coming year.

“We will learn a lot in the fall, make tweaks and changes,” Bonham said, adding that the guidelines will be standard for the whole academic year. “We want to impress upon students that we’re all in this together and ask for cooperation to protect the community.”

And that community protection extends to the local community outside of Kenyon as well. She said they are sensitive to their neighbors as well as the Kenyon community.