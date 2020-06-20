Affordable housing applicants face 24-month waiting period

MOUNT VERNON — There is some encouraging news for Knox County residents either seeking affordable housing, or those concerned with a lack of it.

The Knox Metropolitan Housing Authority started the year with 674 housing choice vouchers, which provide reduced rental costs for individuals and families through the federal Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher program, said Shannon Treisch, KMHA deputy director. The vouchers are “portable,” meaning they can be used anywhere a landlord would accept them. KMHA maintains a list of landlords it works with, she added, since there are no Section 8-specific housing complexes in Knox County.

In January, KMHA received 25 more vouchers, and in May, another 8, for a new total of 707. Treisch said vouchers come by way of Mainstream 5 funding, set aside for non-elderly disabled persons ages 18 to 62 by the US Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Housing choice vouchers are for individuals and families with up to six people, following gross income guidelines: One person, $22,950; two people, $26,200; three, $29,500; four, $32,750; five, $35,400; six, $38,000. The voucher serves as a subsidy to keep tenants from paying no more than 30 to 40 percent of their gross income toward rent. What applicants may find distressing is the waiting time to receive a housing choice voucher on an application is approved. That waiting time is 24 months or longer unless the individual or head of household is a veteran, or has a disability, Treisch said. They are given preference and their wait is typically 30 to 45 days. There may be a small variation in the wait time, however, she indicated. KMHA’s office has been closed for a substantial period to inside customers during the COVID-19 pandemic. And, due to a small office size that would make social distancing exceedingly difficult, the office will likely remain closed until at least July. Whether KMHA’s office closure has been the sole cause of a reduced waiting list or not, Treisch said the current voucher waiting list involves about 250 individuals and families. But based on the past, it could be worse. “I’ve seen it as high as 600,” she said. Knox County Administrator Jason Booth, who previously worked as KMHA director, said some housing authorities in Ohio are so inundated with housing choice voucher applications that they are no longer allowing waiting lists. Knox County has never been in that position, he offered, although he and the county commissioners have expressed a need for more housing, including homeowner-owned housing as well as affordable housing for the workforce. Members of the Area Development Foundation have listed the lack of housing as one of the biggest barriers to expanding the county workforce. KMHA also administers a home repair and home rehabilitation program for residents in both the city of Mount Vernon and the whole of Knox County. Potential applicants may call (740) 397-8787 to speak with staff members. They can also fill out applications located on the website, www.knoxmha.org or email a request to kmha@knoxmha.org. Unless the applicant is a veteran, he or she must reside in Knox County for one year before applying.

Larry Di Giovanni