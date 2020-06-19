A courtroom transformation

Memorial Building converted to host first jury trial in months

The first trial scheduled to be heard in the ballroom starts Tuesday, in which a Mount Vernon man will contest charges of felonious assault and endangering children. The trial is expected to last three to four days.

It’s a room big enough to give jurors plenty of space to socially distance, stretched out in a single line of seats with six feet between them. All the decorum of a court of common pleas will be observed, though the furnishings will be much more informal than the carved wood of the rails, judges bench and defense and prosecutor’s tables at the county’s historic courthouse.

MOUNT VERNON — Knox County Common Pleas Court will hold its first jury trial since the start of the coronavirus epidemic in the ballroom of the Memorial Theater.

The usual staff and court officials will have their own areas. Common Pleas Judge Richard Wetzel will sit at a table in the rear center of the room, facing the line of juror’s seats. The prosecution and defense will have tables at angles to judge’s bench, facing jurors. Between the attorney tables will be the witness stand, also facing jurors; the attorneys and witnesses will have their backs to the judge when giving evidence.

Spectators will be limited to a single area. Until the court gets a better feel for holding trials in the ballroom, spectators will be limited to media, witnesses and victims.

Wetzel said the Memorial Theater auditorium was suggested as a place to hold court, with the trial on stage and jurors spaced out in the audience. The idea was quickly rejected for a number of reasons, but most notably for the separation between the trial and jury.

“Jurors would have been in the audience looking up,” Wetzel said. “They would be able to see us, but we wouldn’t necessarily be able to see them. It’s not the same connection. It’s much better that we’re all on one level.”

The auditorium will be used for jury selection, due to the large size of potential jurors called in to serve. Once selected, the trial will move upstairs to the ballroom and stay there; in fact, the ballroom will be the jury’s home for the length of the trial, where they will deliberate and take breaks.

Wetzel said that matters normally held out of the presence of the jury during the course of a trial will be conducted at the bench.

Jurors and spectators will be searched by officers using hand-held metal detectors as they enter the Memorial Building, Director of Court Security David Lashley said.

The defendant in Tuesday’s trial, Zachary Emmert, is incarcerated at the Knox County Jail. He will be brought in using the elevator and escorted up a short flight of stairs to the courtroom.

Lashley said the court “is prepared for just about anything” but said some things about using the ballroom as a courthouse will be learned by rote and made up on the fly.

Attorneys will need to work on their delivery. According to Knox County Prosecuting Chip McConville, the ballroom is a bit “echoey.”

“You have to finish your sentence and pause for the echo to go away,” McConville, who has been holding grand jury sessions in the ballroom, said. “Once you get used to it, it’s fine.”