What’s new pussycat?

11:20 am
Mount Vernon News

 

Joshua Morrison/News Work continues on the South Main Plaza fountain as a statue of a cat has been set into place. Tile work is ongoing and the fountain has been installed back into the center.

Joshua Morrison: 740-397-5333 or admin@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @mvn_jmorrison

 

 

