Teachers concerned about changes

FREDERICKTOWN — Fredericktown Local Schools are making staffing and class size decisions that don’t sit well with some teachers and community members.

Teresa Vilfer-Snyder, president of the Fredericktown Education Association (FEA), brought up concerns about recent staffing changes made by the board. In a letter read to the board of education at their meeting last week, and later sent to the News, Vilfer-Snyder brought up concerns on behalf of the education association about the increase in class sizes caused by the decrease in teachers.

“Prior to the last board meeting, staff was aware that there would be some changes in reading to Intervention Specialist teachers,” Vilfer-Snyder read. “We were all shocked to see that 18 moves had taken place, two grade levels reduced to three sections, being first and fifth grade, and the library position had been eliminated, yet we are not in financial crisis nor will we be in the upcoming school year or beyond based on the five-year forecast.”

Speaking with the News after the meeting, Vilfer-Snyder explained that the board of education isn’t legally required to consult the FEA about staffing changes. But in past years, she said the board has always provided the FEA with professional courtesy in talking with them about staffing changes. During the recent staffing changes, the FEA was not consulted about what would be best for the students, she said.

The letter continued to state that if the staffing cuts were about financial issues, many of the teachers said they would gladly take cuts to classroom budgets and curriculum materials over having a larger class size because the teachers believe that is what’s best for the students.

One of the bigger concerns, Vilfer-Snyder said, was the elimination of the library position. She believes that the librarian aide will now run the library on their own. Vilfer-Snyder said that the librarian is licensed as a teacher which is necessary for them to give lessons to students. Without a licensed librarian, or lesson plans were drawn up by a licensed librarian, no lessons can be given to the students.

“These are unprecedented times,” Vilfer-Snyder said in the letter. “Students have lost a quarter of their year’s instruction due to school closure. Add to that the summer slide, we will be starting the school year with students needing to make up ground while becoming familiar with whatever the new routine of school will be. This has been an emotional and trying time for our students, parents, community and teachers. Now is not the time to be making additional, unnecessarily drastic changes when our students need increased stability from us more than ever.”

“The district made adjustments to staffing based on K-12 enrollment,” said Superintendent Susan Hayward in an email to the Mount Vernon News on the issue. “Decisions were made based on student enrollment at each grade level.”

She said it’s important to look at grade level class sizes every year. Hayward explained that the class sizes at Fredericktown have changed over the years and they haven’t made adjustments at the middle school and high school level. The changes to the fifth and first-grade class sizes are due, in part, to the number of kids enrolled.

“Grade 1 has been high as 113 in 2014-15 (school year) and is currently 79 for 2020-21 (school year),” Hayward explained. “We have 15 fewer students going into first grade next year.”

The same can be said for fifth grade, she explained, in that the class size has dropped from 99 students for the 2019-20 school year to 83 in the 2020-21 school year. She further said that middle school, grades 6 through 8, English and reading course offerings had not been consistent due to the lack of staffing. To help build consistency in these classes, the librarian position was moved, leaving the library to be staffed by the library media assistant.

The class size, according to Vilfer-Snyder, will increase from 20-22 students per class to 26-28 students per class at the first and fifth-grade level. The class sizes for middle school English and language classes will have anywhere between 19 to 21 students per class.

“As we move forward with staffing decisions, we will wait for state aid funding allocations, federal funding allocations and property tax delinquencies,” Hayward said. “We will also continue to monitor enrollment throughout the summer.”